FBI 'conspiracy' probe of Trump insurrection will 'keep building' under Merrick Garland: MSNBC analyst

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice are pursuing a far-reaching conspiracy investigation into the insurrectionists who breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace played a clip of Garland discussing the insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"I think this was the most heinous attack on the democratic processes that I've ever seen and one that I never expected to see in my lifetime," Garland said. "I intend to give the career prosecutors who are working on this matter 24/7 all of the resources they could possibly require to do this and at the same time I intend to make sure that we look more broadly, to look at where this is coming from, what other groups there might be that could raise the same problem in the future, and that we protect the American people."

Wallace said, "The investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol will be Attorney General Merrick Garland's top priority as he spent his first day on the job in briefings about it. Those briefings likely include the latest on the investigation into the white supremacist groups aligned with Donald Trump who are under scrutiny for potentially conspiring to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes."

"This is an investigation that is going full steam ahead and yielding real results every day," she noted.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig.

"I think you can tell, Nicolle, that this case is exactly as advertised by the new -- under-new-management department of justice, the biggest in modern history. The way you can tell that are some of the key data points," Leonnig explained. "There are essentially 900 different search warrants that have already been served. There are 21,000, I believe, hours of surveillance camera, body camera, individual bystander witness camera, that have to be surveilled. I've heard from sources, prosecutors in offices around the country from west to east, who have been contacted and asked 'would you like to work on this case,' because it's going to go on for a while."

"So you get the feeling this is just going to keep building. And in terms of new information that's already come out, I mean, some of my colleagues at The Washington Post have done amazing work on this, but some of the material that's come out in the last few days, Nicolle, shows us that they're putting together the bricks of a conspiracy," Leonnig explained. "Those bricks include any time somebody agreed with another person to engage in something criminal and that conspiracy already has been revealed to show the Oath Keepers' leader, who was in contact on a two-way radio with many of the central members of the Oath Keepers before, during, and after the siege."

Watch:

