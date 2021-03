Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 01:52 Hits: 4

A bipartisan group of top U.S. senators has called on President Vladimir Putin to halt Russia’s “state-sponsored assault on media freedom” through the targeting of RFE/RL.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/senators-condemn-russia-assault-on-rferl/31148712.html