Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 04:05 Hits: 4

The United States said it will "cautiously resume" support to humanitarian groups working in north Yemen and monitor to make sure the Houthi rebels aren't interfering with aid for civilians.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-to-resume-aid-to-northern-yemen/a-56860381?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf