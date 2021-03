Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 06:43 Hits: 4

New reports have spread of police firing into crowds of anti-coup protesters during a night vigil for those arrested.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-curfew-defying-protests-turn-deadly/a-56860614?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf