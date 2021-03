Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 06:00 Hits: 5

MELAKA: The state government will ensure that environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies will be carried out prior to the construction of the RM15bil Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP), says Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/13/melaka-govt-to-ensure-eia-done-first-on-rm15bil-kuala-linggi-port-project