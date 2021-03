Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 06:11 Hits: 4

SEOUL (Reuters) - A second senior official from Korea Land and Housing Corp (LH) was found dead in Paju, north of South Korean capital Seoul, in an apparent suicide amid a growing insider property speculation scandal, an officer from the Paju Police Station said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/13/another-south-korean-state-housing-official-found-dead-amid-property-scandal