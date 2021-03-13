News Roundup: American Rescue Plan is a huge deal but that ain't saving Gov. Cuomo

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 03:30 Hits: 6

Today marked the first day in an America where the American Rescue Plan is officially law. It was such a tough pill to swallow for the policy-less conservative movement that Fox News reached a new existential low as they tried to spin away from the hopeful news the Biden administration offered Americans last night. As we go into the weekend, knowing that some relief is soon to be on the way, just remember this: Sticks and stones may break your bones but Tucker Carlson is simply a sad, lonely, angry man.

