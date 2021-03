Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:39 Hits: 2

British police have confirmed that human remains found in woodland outside London belong to a woman who disappeared while on her way home. A London police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sarah-everard-uk-police-find-body-of-missing-london-woman/a-56853164?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf