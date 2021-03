Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 20:37 Hits: 5

The vessel would have been able to transport several tons of illegal narcotics while largely avoiding detection. The bust was part of an international investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spanish-police-seize-homemade-submarine-built-to-smuggle-drugs/a-56859146?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf