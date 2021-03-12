A tale of two Turkeys: Society torn between religion and secularism

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:48 Hits: 3

Turkey is torn between the deeply secular heritage of its founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the state religion now promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The government is trying to impose its views through psychological pressure and a revised educational curriculum, but is meeting strong resistance. Our Istanbul correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports.

