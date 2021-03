Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:39 Hits: 1

Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, said Friday it will not be able to reopen as planned on Apr 2 because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/disneyland-paris-postpones-reopening-again-14393596