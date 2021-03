Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:46 Hits: 4

Thousands marched in central Beirut on Friday demanding a new independent government to lift Lebanon out of its deepening crisis as frustration over the country's financial meltdown grew.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-march-in-central-beirut-as-political-deadlock-persists-14395122