Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 20:26 Hits: 4

The family of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, has reached a $27 million "wrongful death" settlement with the Minnesota city, lawyers for the family announced Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/minneapolis-reaches-us-27-million-settlement-with-floyd-family-14395814