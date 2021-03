Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 16:55 Hits: 3

As protestors continue to resist the military coup in Myanmar, some women have taken to hanging feminine clothing as a way to deter superstitious policemen and soldiers. Women have long played a role in Myanmar’s fight for democracy, activists say.

