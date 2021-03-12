Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 10:02 Hits: 3

Just over a year after the first African case of Covid-19 was detected in Egypt, the continent has reported more than 3.9 million cases and more than 106,000 deaths. Africa CDC chief Dr. John Nkengasong on Thursday said that vaccine arrivals in recent days have left him happy and feeling there is "light at the end of the tunnel". FRANCE 24 regional correspondent Mukelwa Hlatshwayo takes a look at the pandemic in Africa, one year on.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210312-covid-19-in-africa-a-look-at-the-pandemic-one-year-on