Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 09:41 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: The Emergency Ordinance to act against fake news is a short-term remedy to deal with misinformation concerning Covid-19 and the Emergency proclamation and not a tool to silence the people. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/12/saifuddin-fake-news-law-in-emergency-ordinance-only-a-short-term-remedy