Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 08:48 Hits: 3

A German journalist who used to work for Russia's state-controlled television channel RT says he was asked by his employer to spy on Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in Germany after being poisoned in Siberia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-rt-navalny-spy-germany-lange/31146983.html