Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 05:36 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Friday (Mar 12) holds the first-ever four-way summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, ramping up efforts to cement alliances as concerns grow over a rising China. In a flurry of diplomacy, Japan announced that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/quad-summit-biden-suga-us-japan-india-australia-14390538