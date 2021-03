Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 12:24 Hits: 2

China's National People's Congress has passed new election rules for Hong Kong to ensure pro-Beijing forces can win the vote there. It's no longer a democracy, it just looks like one, says DW's Dang Yuan.

