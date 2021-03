Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:26 Hits: 2

The AstraZeneca vaccine was praised for its cost-effectiveness and its easy-to-store advantages. But questions have popped up about its efficacy. Denmark and Norway now have serious concerns. Are those doubts justified?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-you-need-to-know-about-astrazeneca-s-covid-19-vaccine/a-56537177?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf