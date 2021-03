Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 3

The death toll from a fire at a garment factory, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, has risen to 20, officials said. At least two dozen more were injured in the blaze.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/egypt-garment-factory-fire-kills-at-least-20/a-56840817?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf