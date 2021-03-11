The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Paris’s Stalingrad neighbourhood looks for solution to growing crack problem

Category: World Hits: 2

Paris’s Stalingrad neighbourhood looks for solution to growing crack problem Fed-up residents of the Stalingrad neighbourhood in northern Paris have taken to social media to post videos documenting the insecurity, pollution, noise pollution and violence caused by the growing number of crack users and dealers in the area. Residents say that the lockdowns and curfews imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic have highlighted the problem as local organisations work to ease tensions in the neighbourhood.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210311-paris-stalingrad-crack-users-dealers-problem-covid19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version