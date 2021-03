Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

Several European countries have suspended all or part of their AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out as a precaution while they investigate concerns relating to blood clots, but French and EU regulators say there is "no need" to halt vaccinations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210311-covid-19-denmark-pauses-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-over-blood-clot-fears