Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

France will ease some restrictions on international travellers from outside Europe beginning on Friday, the foreign ministry has announced, including those from Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210311-covid-19-france-eases-restrictions-on-some-international-travellers