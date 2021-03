Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:06 Hits: 2

The government of Morocco, the world’s top producer of hashish, ratified Thursday a draft law to legalise the medical use of cannabis but upheld a ban on its recreational use. Parliament, however, still needs to give its final approval to the legislation.

