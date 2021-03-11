The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exclusive: 'All countries need to do better,' US climate envoy John Kerry tells FRANCE 24

Exclusive: 'All countries need to do better,' US climate envoy John Kerry tells FRANCE 24 US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 at the US embassy in Paris. Kerry is on a trip to Europe to relaunch Washington's commitment to the fight against climate change. He said that with the election of Joe Biden, the US is ready to make up for its "inexcusable absence" over the past four years on the climate change issue under Donald Trump. Kerry expressed hope that the coming years will be "the decade of decision and the decade of action", but warned that "all countries need to do better".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210311-exclusive-all-countries-need-to-do-better-us-climate-envoy-john-kerry-tells-france-24

