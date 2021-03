Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:57 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive will propose next week that new COVID-19 certificates combine information on vaccination, recovery from the sickness and test results to avoid discrimination between citizens, a senior official said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/12/eu-covid-certificates-to-combine-data-on-vaccination-recovery-tests