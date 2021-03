Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:32 Hits: 0

A day after Brazil's leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had his graft convictions overturned, he may see the evidence against him thrown out by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, clearing his name ahead of a possible 2022 presidential run.

