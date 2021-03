Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

Spooked by tales of difficult resettlements, some Hong Kongers are having second thoughts about immigrating to the UK, says the Financial Times’ Louise Lucas.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/hong-kong-bno-passport-uk-british-immigrate-tenancy-bank-house-14367884