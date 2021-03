Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:52 Hits: 0

CHAMPHAI, India: When Tha Peng was ordered to shoot at protesters with his submachine gun to disperse them in the Myanmar town of Khampat on FebĀ 27, the police lance corporal said he refused. "The next day, an officer called to ask me if I will shoot," he said. The 27-year-old refused again, and ...

