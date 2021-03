Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 03:54 Hits: 1

Australia's pace of COVID-19 immunisation drive is not a cause for concern and the vaccination programme will be completed by the end of October, authorities said on Wednesday, as the country finished administering more than 100,000 first doses.

