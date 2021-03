Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 12:57 Hits: 0

Spain's government announced Thursday a deal that will recognise riders working for delivery firms such as Deliveroo and UberEats as salaried staff following complaints about their working conditions -- a first in the EU.

