Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:22 Hits: 1

Denmark has temporarily suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of cases of blood clots forming, including one in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/denmark-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-after-blood-clot-14384394