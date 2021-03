Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:58 Hits: 1

California is home to more than 150,000 unhoused people – a problem that often seems intractable. As part of its efforts to ease the crisis, Los Angeles opened a tiny home village to offer shelter and services to those in need.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0311/Are-tiny-homes-the-answer-to-homeless-crisis-LA-leans-in?icid=rss