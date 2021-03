Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:52 Hits: 1

From rock to opera, Austin live music scene unsilenced by pandemic as it reinvents the brand with heart, soul, and online performances.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Music/2021/0311/From-rock-to-opera-Austin-live-music-scene-plays-on-during-pandemic?icid=rss