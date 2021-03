Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 09:25 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic may be speeding the demise of cash, but it seems premature to declare digital money a winner in the current economic crisis. Many regard privately issued cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as dangerously volatile, while central bank digital currencies could impose their own unexpected costs and risks on the global monetary system.

