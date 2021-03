Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:45 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden will not rescind Donald Trump's tariffs on imported Chinese goods for China’s benefit. But he has three stronger reasons to do so: The measures have hurt American workers and firms, failed to reduce the overall US trade deficit, and arguably further weakened respect for global economic rules.

