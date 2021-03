Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:05 Hits: 1

The killing of George Floyd last May accelerated America's reckoning with its history of racial injustice, but the US has yet to emulate post-apartheid South Africa or Argentina and Chile after their bloody dictatorships. Ultimately, true and lasting change requires the direct involvement of political institutions.

