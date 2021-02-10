The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Undocumented in the Sex Industry - Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of whoreophobia, the history of vice and more.

We're excited to share Part I of a special mini-series guest-hosted by friend of the show, Jessie Sage! Jessie is a writer, podcaster, phone sex operator, clip artist, and co-owner of Peepshow Media (which everyone should check out). In this rich and expansive two-part series, Jessie interviews sex worker, activist, writer, undocumented migrant, and DACA recipient from Honduras, Maya Morena, about the politics of the sex industry, the history of vice, and much more.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/sex-work-daca-labor

