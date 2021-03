Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 18:04 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch and 14 other nongovernmental organizations are calling on the Iranian government to immediately overturn a court order to dissolve one of the country's largest registered NGOs working on poverty alleviation, calling the decision a "new assault" on independent associations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-closure-poverty-ngo-slammed/31144078.html