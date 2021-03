Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:03 Hits: 3

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured members of Congress that the Biden administration opposes the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and said the administration continues to review further sanctions.

