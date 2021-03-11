The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Spain Could Produce Sputnik V Vaccine

Category: World Hits: 4

Spain Could Produce Sputnik V Vaccine

Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zenda is interested in producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, officials reported on Wednesday.

RELATED:

France, Germany, Spain, Italy To Manufacture Sputnik V

Zenda sent a letter to the Industry Minister Reyes Maroto highlighting its disposition to manufacture the Sputnik V; a spokesperson told Reuters. This, as other officials have refused to confirm or deny the information "until negotiations are concluded," the agency says.

However, the Russian embassy in Spain said via Twitter that the Spanish  investments advisory company IberAtlantic "is in the negotiation process with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the biopharmaceutical Zendal in search of a Handshake agreement to produce the Sputnik V in the laboratories of this corporation in Galicia."

On the other hand, authorities from the RDIF confirmed on Wednesday to CNN that the Sputnik V vaccine's manufacture in Europe could begin in the summer.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Spain-Could-Produce-Sputnik-V-Vaccine-20210310-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version