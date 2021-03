Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 08:46 Hits: 5

The coronavirus strain that first emerged in Britain and is now spreading internationally is 64 percent more deadly than pre-existing strains, according to a study published Wednesday that confirms earlier advice to the British government.

