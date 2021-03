Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:54 Hits: 3

Ayman Safadi told DW his country was not receiving nearly enough doses from the COVAX initiative to innoculate its population. He made the comments as he met with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin.

