Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:25 Hits: 5

The unanimous vote on the final day of China's National People's Congress endorses tighter control over Hong Kong for the ruling Communist Party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-approves-plan-to-reform-hong-kong-electoral-system/a-56833652?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf