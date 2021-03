Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:54 Hits: 3

Paris St Germain buried the ghosts of their embarrassing 2017 exit as they drew 1-1 at home with Barcelona on Wednesday to complete a 5-2 aggregate victory that sent them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210310-psg-hold-off-barcelona-challenge-to-reach-champions-league-quarter-finals