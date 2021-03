Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:27 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: All state police chiefs have been instructed to ensure that their personnel perform duties responsibly at roadblocks, says Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/11/state-police-chiefs-must-ensure-duty-is-performed-well-at-roadblocks-says-igp