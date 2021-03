Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:30 Hits: 5

Alibaba joins Pinduoduo, Meituan, Didi Chuxing, JD.com and other Internet giants in investing in China’s latest online shopping trend. The e-commerce giant’s community group buying business is hiring for dozens of positions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/03/11/alibaba-jumps-on-community-group-buying-bandwagon-in-new-recruitment-drive