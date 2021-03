Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:36 Hits: 6

HARIDWAR, India (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees plunged into India's Ganges river on Thursday as the country kicked off one of the world's largest religious festivals, even as officials reported the biggest spike in coronavirus cases for three months. Read full story

