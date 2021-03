Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 22:04 Hits: 3

The U.S. Congress has passed a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill by a near party line 220-211 vote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the passage ”a decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0310/US-Congress-sends-1.9-trillion-COVID-19-relief-bill-to-Biden?icid=rss